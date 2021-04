Tropiezo con la misma piedra: una reunión masiva en un bar de Illinois desató un nuevo brote de covid-19

#WearAMask when you are in a restaurant, particularly indoors & when speaking with restaurant workers and servers. Only remove your mask when you’re actively eating or drinking. Masks help protect both you & others from #COVID19. More: https://t.co/odl2kkbXkj. pic.twitter.com/1gUMmIZd6A

— CDC (@CDCgov) April 6, 2021