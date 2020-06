Productor de Resident Evil 3 Remake: "El juego está terminado" y no habrá más contenido

Mikami's full approval, his help here is limited because he's obligated to GhostWire right now but part of how this project even came to be was through his decision and talking with Capcom.



I know a bit more about RE4 as a game, but only a bit right now, and to be honest I don't





— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 12, 2020