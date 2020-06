Pandemic Simulator: Juego en Steam te lleva a la piel de un Doctor en la Crisis Sanitaria

🏥 Become a doctor 👨‍⚕️ Help patients, diagnose them, and save their lives 🩺 At the same time, try to keep your own 😷



Steam #ERPandemicSimulator 👉 https://t.co/Ck1voTf74F

YT trailer 📺 https://t.co/ILn9XOVhAG#covid19 #gamedev #indiegame #staysafe #coronavirus #reveal pic.twitter.com/rGHwbiuqnL







— Movie Games SA (@MovieGamesSA) June 2, 2020