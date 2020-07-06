Nick Cordero le dedicó su último post en redes a su esposa

View this post on Instagram

These days I’m counting my blessings. This one is top of the list. To say I’m thankful for her is the greatest understatement. She only spreads love in the world and does her best to make it a better place. If you know her you know what I mean. It’s @amandakloots birthday today, so take a second and show her some love. If anyone deserves it it’s her today. Happy Birthday baby. I love you with all my heart. ❤️🎂

A post shared by Nick Cordero (@nickcordero1) on Mar 19, 2020 at 7:50am PDT