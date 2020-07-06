Nick Cordero le dedicó su último post en redes a su esposa
Varios meses antes de morir y días antes de iniciar su lucha contra el coronavirus, el actor y estrella de Broadway Nick Cordero publicó en sus redes sociales su último mensaje dedicado a su esposa, Amanda Kloots, el día de su cumpleaños.
Cordero, quien perdió una larga batalla contra la enfermedad este fin de semana, compartió unas sentidas palabras con las que además de felicitar a la madre de su hijo, Elvis Eduardo, también agradeció su compañía y amor por su familia.
“En estos días estoy contando mis bendiciones. Este es la más importante en la lista. Decir que estoy agradecido por ella se queda corto. Ella solo difunde amor en el mundo y hace todo lo posible para que sea un lugar mejor. Si la conoces, sabes a lo que me refiero. Hoy es el cumpleaños de Amanda Kloots, así que tómate un segundo y muéstrale un poco de amor. Si alguien se lo merece, es ella hoy. Feliz cumpleaños cariño. Te amo con todo mi corazón”, escribió Cordero en el que sería su último post en su cuenta de Instagram el 19 de marzo.
These days I’m counting my blessings. This one is top of the list. To say I’m thankful for her is the greatest understatement. She only spreads love in the world and does her best to make it a better place. If you know her you know what I mean. It’s @amandakloots birthday today, so take a second and show her some love. If anyone deserves it it’s her today. Happy Birthday baby. I love you with all my heart. ❤️🎂
A post shared by Nick Cordero (@nickcordero1) on Mar 19, 2020 at 7:50am PDT
El actor de reconocidos musicales como Waitress y Rock Of Ages falleció el domingo, 5 de julio, en el hospital Cedars-Sinai de Los Ángeles, donde estuvo internado durante más de tres meses luchando por su vida. Debido a complicaciones de la COVID-19, Cordero había perdido una pierna y estaba esperando un trasplante doble de pulmón, reveló Kloots en una entrevista con la cadena CBS.
Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick
A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on May 8, 2020 at 5:58pm PDT
“Ahora Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo. Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Estaba rodeado de sus seres queridos, envuelto en amor entre cantos y oraciones, mientras dejaba suavemente este mundo. Aún no puedo creerlo y me duele hasta el alma”, dijo su mujer en un desgarrador mensaje a través de sus redes al informar sobre el fallecimiento de su amado.
“Tengo el corazón roto y no puedo imaginar nuestras vidas sin él. Nick era un ser de luz. Era el amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y más que nada, hablar”, agregó.
Part of our wedding dance ❤️ that our friends @swaywithmeny choreographed for us. I love dancing with you @nickcordero1 and we WILL dance again!
A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Apr 19, 2020 at 9:34am PDT
El actor que se dio a conocer en el mundo del teatro en obras como A Bronx Tale: The Musical también actuó en televisión en exitosas series como Law & Order. Compañeros en el gremio, como Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller y Viola Davis, entre otros, lamentaron su muerte.
Una página de GoFundMe ha sido creada para recaudar fondos que serán destinados a pagar sus cuentas médicas.
Si necesitas información actualizada sobre la COVID-19, sus síntomas y tratamiento, por favor visita el sitio de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés) que ofrece servicio en español: www.cdc.gov/spanish/index.html