Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 1/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 2/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 3/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • Mantente informado dándole un vistazo a las 10 noticias más importantes del día

    Yahoo Noticias es mejor con la apl.

    Mantente informado dándole un vistazo a las 10 noticias más importantes del día

  • 4/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 5/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 6/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • Mantente informado dándole un vistazo a las 10 noticias más importantes del día

    Yahoo Noticias es mejor con la apl.

    Mantente informado dándole un vistazo a las 10 noticias más importantes del día

  • 7/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 8/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 9/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • Mantente informado dándole un vistazo a las 10 noticias más importantes del día

    Yahoo Noticias es mejor con la apl.

    Mantente informado dándole un vistazo a las 10 noticias más importantes del día

  • 10/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 11/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 12/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • Mantente informado dándole un vistazo a las 10 noticias más importantes del día

    Yahoo Noticias es mejor con la apl.

    Mantente informado dándole un vistazo a las 10 noticias más importantes del día

  • 13/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 14/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 15/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • Mantente informado dándole un vistazo a las 10 noticias más importantes del día

    Yahoo Noticias es mejor con la apl.

    Mantente informado dándole un vistazo a las 10 noticias más importantes del día

  • 16/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 17/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

  • 18/18

    Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

·1  min de lectura

"MONTERREY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 12: A woman holds the famous Rose of Guadalupe with a rosary and an image of the 'Virge de Guadalupe'. Devotees of the Virgin of Gadalupe only had access to the esplanade of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe because the main enclosure remains closed due to the increase in Covid infections in Monterrey, on December 12, 2020 in Monterrey, Mexico. Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Basilica will remain closed from December 10 to 13 as well as many of the accesses to the area. Services and activities related to celebrations will take place behind closed doors. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)"

Historias más recientes

  • Morrow regresa con Dodgers al firmar contrato de ligas menores

    Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 12 dic (EFE).- El lanzador Brandon Morrow está de regreso con los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, después de haber firmado un contrato de ligas menores.

  • Asamblea electiva del COP cierra sin proclamar al nuevo presidente

    Panamá, 12 dic (EFE).- La Asamblea General Electiva del Comité Olímpico de Panamá cerró este sábado sin proclamar al nuevo presidente de la entidad, debido a que ambos candidatos no consiguieron el mínimo de votos para ser el regente de la organización para el periodo 2020-2024.

  • Rapder entra en el olimpo de los campeones internacionales de Red Bull

    David Timón y Pedro Martín

  • Mineiro de Sampaoli vence al Paranaense y se confirma como segundo en Brasil

    Sao Paulo, 12 dic (EFE).- El Atlético Mineiro, comandado por el argentino Jorge Sampaoli, se impuso este sábado al Athletico Paranaense por 0-1 en un partido disputado a domicilio por la vigésimo quinta jornada del Campeonato Brasileño y garantizó así el segundo puesto en la liga, detrás del Sao Paulo.

  • Olimpia y Marathón buscarán boleto a final y cuatro equipos van a la repesca

    Tegucigalpa, 12 dic (EFE).- El Olimpia, líder del grupo B y con el argentino Pedro Troglio en el banquillo, se medirá en los próximos días con el Marathón, al frente del A y dirigido por el también argentino Héctor Vargas, en busca de un boleto directo para disputar la final del torneo Apertura de Honduras.

  • Hermoso: "No era el partido que queríamos ni debíamos hacer"

    Madrid, 12 dic (EFE).- Mario Hermoso, defensa del Atlético de Madrid, admitió este sábado que su equipo no hizo el partido que quería ni debía hacer en el derbi contra el Real Madrid, con derrota por 2-0, aunque remarcó que su conjunto sigue estando donde quiere en la clasificación y que en la Liga está a "un nivel fantástico".

  • Zidane: "Hemos sido superiores en todo"

    Madrid, 12 dic (EFE).- Zinedine Zidane, técnico del Real Madrid, mostró su felicidad por el triunfo y la imagen mostrada por sus jugadores en el derbi ante el Atlético de Madrid, en el que afirmó que fueron "superiores en todo" y compitieron mejor que el rival.

  • Carvajal y Lucas Vázquez, exhibición madridista en banda derecha

    Madrid, 12 dic (EFE).- Así jugó el Real Madrid en el derbi contra el Atlético de Madrid en el estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano:

  • Simeone: "El entrenador se equivocó en el planteamiento"

    Madrid, 12 dic (EFE).- Diego Simeone, técnico del Atlético de Madrid, admitió su error en el planteamiento del derbi del Alfredo di Stéfano, en el que perdió 2-0, y reconoció la "superioridad" del Real Madrid, al que vio más "preciso" y "contundente".

  • Casemiro: "Tres partidos increíbles, estamos creciendo y se nota"

    Madrid, 12 dic (EFE).- El brasileño Casemiro, centrocampista del Real Madrid, calificó como "increíbles" los tres últimos partidos de su equipo, que está "creciendo y se nota", al tiempo que remarcó que el conjunto blanco no fue superior sólo al Atlético de Madrid en cuanto a la intensidad, sino también "en el fútbol".

  • Sporting Cristal golea al Ayacucho y disputará el título peruano con la U

    Lima, 12 dic (EFE).- El Sporting Cristal goleó este sábado por 1-4 al Ayacucho y se clasificó para disputar la próxima semana, en partidos de ida y vuelta, el título de la Liga 1 peruana de este año frente al Universitario de Deportes.

  • Koke: "Derrota dura, no hemos sido nosotros en el primer tiempo"

    Madrid, 12 dic (EFE).- Koke Resurrección, capitán del Atlético de Madrid, calificó como "dura" y "difícil" la derrota este sábado en el derbi contra el Real Madrid, de la que dijo que no han sido ellos "en el primer tiempo" y de la que admitió que su adversario les superó en cuanto a intensidad y ha jugado "mejor".

  • Huntelaar anuncia que colgará las botas a final de temporada

    La Haya, 12 dic (EFE).- El futbolista del Ajax Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, de 37 años, anunció este sábado que colgará las botas a final de temporada para pasar más tiempo con su familia.

  • Broche a la semana fantástica

    Madrid, 12 dic (EFE).- El Real Madrid selló con éxito su semana fantástica, la que le devolvió las opciones competitivas, la que regeneró su credibilidad, la que le sacó de la oscuridad y la que le devolvió a la condición de aspirante.

  • Suspenso casi general del Atlético

    Madrid, 12 dic (EFE).- Así jugó el Atlético de Madrid en el derbi contra el Real Madrid en el estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano:

  • Renace la Liga

    Madrid, 12 dic (EFE).- El derbi cayó del lado del Real Madrid, que hizo gala de una superioridad tan clara como inesperada (2-0) ante un Atlético de Madrid desconocido, que echó por tierra su impecable racha para reanimar una competición que parecía desnivelada claramente del lado rojiblanco.

  • El Everton deja al Chelsea sin liderato

    Redacción deportes, 12 dic (EFE).- El Everton se reencontró con el triunfo (1-0) y dejó al Chelsea sin la posibilidad del liderato de la Premier y que sigue en manos del Tottenham, igualado con el Liverpool, que tienen un partido pendiente por jugar.

  • El colombiano Julián Quiñones, baja en Tigres UANL para Liga de Campeones

    Monterrey (México), 12 dic (EFE).- Los Tigres UANL informaron este sábado que el delantero colombiano Julián Quiñones y el centrocampista ecuatoriano Jordan Sierra no disputarán la fase final de la Liga de Campeones de la Concacaf, por lesiones.

  • El resbalón de Herrera

    Madrid, 12 dic (EFE).- Hay una acción tan involuntaria como definitiva, que marcó para el Atlético de Madrid un partido de tal detalle, magnitud y complejidad como el derbi contra el Real Madrid: superado el minuto 14, un saque de esquina de Toni Kroos y el remate de Casemiro, que quizá no habría sido tal, o al menos tanto, sin el resbalón del mexicano Héctor Herrera, en su regreso al once titular.

  • El ecuatoriano Caicedo no puede evitar la derrota del Lazio

    Redacción deportes, 12 dic (EFE).- El Lazio perdió la oportunidad de auparse a los puestos europeos, tras caer este sábado por 1-2 ante el Hellas Verona, en un encuentro en el que los errores defensivos del conjunto romano hicieron estéril el tanto del ecuatoriano Felipe Caicedo para los locales.