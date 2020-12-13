Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en Monterrey

"MONTERREY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 12: A woman holds the famous Rose of Guadalupe with a rosary and an image of the 'Virge de Guadalupe'. Devotees of the Virgin of Gadalupe only had access to the esplanade of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe because the main enclosure remains closed due to the increase in Covid infections in Monterrey, on December 12, 2020 in Monterrey, Mexico. Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Basilica will remain closed from December 10 to 13 as well as many of the accesses to the area. Services and activities related to celebrations will take place behind closed doors. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)"