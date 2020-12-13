Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe en CdMx

"MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 12: Citizens who annually give food and drink to pilgrims, this time they had to distribute the packages among ordinary people who passed through the 'Calzada de Guadalupe'. Some faithful to the 'Virgen de Guadalupe' approached the 'Basilica de Guadalupe' as far as the authorities allowed, as part of the Day Of Our Lady Of Guadalupe Celebrations at on December 112 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Basilica will remain closed from December 10 to 13 as well as many of the accesses to the area. Services and activities related to celebrations will take place behind closed doors. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)"