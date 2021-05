Coronavirus en Miami: comenzó la vacunación gratuita en las playas

POP-UP VACCINE LOCATION TODAY:



Vaccination pop-up is open now at 16th Street on the sand! We have about 200 one dose J&J vaccines. Just about 30 people in line right now. Come down & share this post!



Here until 7 pm or until vaccines run out. pic.twitter.com/ESAq9T5bFg

— David Richardson (@david4florida) May 2, 2021