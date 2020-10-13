Cardi B and Offset Seen Partying Together at Atlanta Strip Club

Cardi B anuncia que se separa de su esposo Offset





On Monday, "WAP" rapper Cardi B, 28, and her estranged husband Offset, also 28, continued to fuel speculation about their relationship when they were seen partying together at Allure Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta. Both rappers posted videos from the night on their Instagram Stories, with Cardi sharing clips of the large stacks of cash they brought to the club and Offset adding a Boomerang of Cardi posing in front of a car that matched her dress.

Offset/Instagram

Inside the club, Offset posted footage of Cardi's jewelry, leading to speculation that he was the person who purchased her new bracelets, necklace, and anklet. Then, after they seemingly left the club, Offset shared a video in which he flirts with Cardi, asking her, "Hey lil mama, what's your name?" and telling her that she looks "scrumptious."

Offset/Instagram

Last weekend, the pair celebrated Cardi's birthday in Las Vegas, where they were seen making out and looking very affectionate. Cardi filed for divorce in Atlanta last month, citing "irreconcilable differences." A source told People that Cardi was divorcing the Migos rapper because she had "had enough" of his infidelities, but she later said on Instagram that she was just tired of fighting.

She also said that they grew apart in an Instagram Live video. "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f***ing grow apart," she said. "I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."

Despite the possible split, Offset also celebrated Cardi's birthday on Instagram. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best!" he captioned a photo of the pair. "Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up!"

He also gave her a billboard a couple of days before her actual birthday, then presented her with a $330,000 custom Rolls-Royce truck that came with an $8,000 car seat for their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

"8 thousand dollar car seat and i bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week," he joked about the new purchase, which came embroidered with the little girl's name.