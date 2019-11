El Barcelona está jugando con fuego y se puede quemar a lo bonzo

Some of Barcelona's away results this season:



Lost 2-0 against Granada.

Lost 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao.

Lost 3-1 against Levante.



They're currently 1-0 down at Leganes.



#LeganésBarça

















— Rakan (@r2_1q) November 23, 2019