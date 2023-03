Nintendo cierra los servidores de Mario Kart 8 y Splatoon en Wii U por motivos de seguridad

[Splatoon 1 / Mario Kart 8]



Nintendo has taken down the servers for these games and begun "emergency temporary maintenance" due to a security vulnerability.



They state that an “extended maintenance duration” is expected, and that they do not know when the servers will return. https://t.co/pE7x8laOU6

— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) March 3, 2023