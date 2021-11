NFL Fantasy 2021: Start/Sit para el Monday Night Football de la semana 12

Terry McLaurin leads the NFL with 23 contested catches this season, per PFF.



Next closest player has 14.



McLaurin said this week that making these grabs was his most glaring weakness in college. He worked every day to get better. Look at him now... Stud. pic.twitter.com/sRJfc77u6o

— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2021