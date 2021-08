Marjorie Taylor Greene es objeto de burlas tras enseñar cartas de sus admiradores en el Congreso

I am so grateful for all the beautiful letters I receive everyday from great people all over America!



It’s the nicest welcome back to my office in DC seeing some of them right at the front door.



Thank you for your prayers and support! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZWEAZOD0Q6

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 23, 2021