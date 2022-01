¡Imparable! Nintendo confirma lanzamiento de Switch OLED en China

Tencent and Nintendo will officially release the Nintendo Switch OLED model in mainland China on Jan 11, 2022.



It will cost RMB 2599 and the digital store is region locked to China.



The launch comes only ~3 months after the international launch, a fast turnaround for China. pic.twitter.com/Wf9MOpmuUf

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 4, 2022