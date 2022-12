High on Life está siendo un éxito en ventas y en Xbox Game Pass

High on Life has now reached the Top 4 Most Played Games on Xbox only behind COD MW2, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto V



It's ahead of huge Free 2 Play titles like Apex Legends, Roblox, and Overwatch 2



I can't overstate how impressive of a performance this is. HUGE engagement pic.twitter.com/PQigwShiQu

— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 18, 2022