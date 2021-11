Gobernador de Texas escribe desconcertante carta sobre ‘pornografía’ en las bibliotecas escolares

Gov. Abbott weighs in on Texas public school library books, calling on members of the Texas Association of School Boards to ensure students aren't exposed to "pornography" or "inappropriate content".



It follows state Rep. Matt Krause's inquiry into school books last week. #txed pic.twitter.com/Mh3NvEcI0v

— María Méndez 🦇 (@anxious_maria) November 1, 2021