Gana el Amor: Harley Quinn prepara especial de San Valentín

I need a new pair of shorts because @hbomax just announced we're getting a VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL!



It's coming out February 2023 and I need to figure out what to WEAR, what to get MY VALENTINE 😍 and what we're going to EAT! pic.twitter.com/zKSIWLMIa6

— Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) October 7, 2022