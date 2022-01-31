Evaluna Montaner Shares Tender Moment She Had With Baby Índigo in Final Stages of Pregnancy

Karla Montalván
·1  min de lectura
Evaluna Montaner is reaching the final weeks of her pregnancy with her first child with Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry and is sharing all the details with her fans.

The Venezuelan singer-songwriter posted several photos and videos on her Instagram of all the changes going on in la tribu's life during the first month of the year as they await their bundle of joy, including a tender video of baby Índigo moving inside her belly.

"January 2022, " the actress captioned the carousel post, featuring a nude photo of herself exposing her stomach.

Celebrity friends and fans alike commented on the post with their well-wishes for the whole family.

"The kicking video 😮," noted Camila Cabello, followed by another post with a heart-eyes emoji.

Among other photos, the host of En la Sala with Evaluna showed off her new kitchen, preparations for Índigo's nursery, pregnancy cravings and tender puppy cuddles between her husband and the couple's dog.

Evaluna/Instagram

Last week, the couple shared an important milestone in their life together, which included buying their first couch as they nest in anticipation of Índigo's arrival.

For Montaner, this last stage of her pregnancy is focused on resting and enjoying moments of serenity before the baby's debut into this world.

