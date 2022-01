Dallas Cowboys, el popular equipo de la NFL que ya solo vive de glorias pasadas

Dak Prescott ran a QB draw with 14 seconds left and handed the ball to the center, who placed the ball himself.



However, the ref is supposed to spot the ball.



The move cost Dallas a chance at a game-winning play. The 49ers advance.



🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/1LifgBFDAj

— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 17, 2022