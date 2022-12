Construido para desaparecer tras el Mundial: qué tan sustentable es el estadio hecho con 974 contenedores

Tonight's Brazil-South Korea match will be the last fixture ever to be played at Stadium 974. 🏟️



The stadium will be dismantled and will disappear completely after the end of the World Cup.



