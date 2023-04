Coinbase da pistas sobre la integración Lightning Network de Bitcoin

1/ Yesterday's Doge trade: On reacting, Sizing, and being degenerate when you need to be.

The essence of News Trading isn't speed, it is knowing when to size up.

I all started when someone in the Tree News Discord posted that they were seeing the Doge icon as the Twitter logo. pic.twitter.com/483AnBWMUk

— Tree of Alpha (@Tree_of_Alpha) April 4, 2023