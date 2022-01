Ciclón bomba causa caos en la costa este con fuertes nevadas en Nueva York

5 AM Radar update: Snow continues across the region with a band of moderate to heavy snow crossing the Interstate 95 corridor. The snow intensity will then start to decrease through about 8 AM and also come to an end from west to east. #pawx #njwx #mdwx #dewx pic.twitter.com/kSnPXsZv6q

— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 7, 2022