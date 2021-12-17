Camilo, Flow La Movie And More: Update Your Holiday Playlist With These Five Hits

Karla Montalván
There's a hot weekend ahead with the full moon in Gemini. With just one week until the Christmas, this week's new music playlist is here to get you ready for what's ahead.

From Camilo to Panamanian artist Akim, we've compiled a playlist full of eclectic beats, romantic lyrics and a much needed reggaeton boost to get you going.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

1. "Pesadilla" by Camilo

This is Camilo like you've never heard him before. The Colombian singer's new single explores his artistic versatility and features his love for Mexican musical influences by combining regional sounds with an upbeat tempo. Its captivating lyrics tell a story about a nightmare where one loses their partner to another person but ultimately wakes up to the fact that it was a bad dream.

2. "Facetime" by Akim ft. Lyanno

Panamanian singer-songwriter Akim is wrapping up the year with his new single "Facetime" featuring Puerto-Rican performer Lyanno. The new hit follows the rapper's R&B single "Tusi," but features a similar theme of admiring women and celebrating their beauty. The lyrics and accompanying music video for the song express the sense of wonder a man feels when he shares a private moment with his lover via Facetime.

3. "Karma" by Casper Magico, Bryant Myers and the late Flow la Movie

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Casper Magico is teaming up with rapper Byrant Myers for a song that talks about a woman who plays with her lover's feelings and how he plans to move on and let karma to do its job. The song includes a collaboration with late producer Flow la Movie.

4. "Quédate" by Kaia Lana

Mexican singer's melodic vocals sing a song about a woman who is asking her lover to stay. Blended with soft notes, the song is enticing with passionate lyrics and Lana's artistic style.

5. "Ya no somos" by Kim Loaiza and Ovy on the Drums

Colombian producer, songwriter and artist Ovy on the Drums is collaborating with the Mexican YouTube star on this song about unrequited love and how to move on.

