Ben & Jerry’s considera que juicio de Rittenhouse es ejemplo de sistema de justicia “racista”

The #RittenhouseTrial displays yet again that our “justice” system is racist.⁰⁰How would this trial be going if he was a Black 17 yr old that crossed state lines illegally carrying an AR-15 and shot 3 white protesters?⁰⁰We need real justice in the legal system. This isn’t it.

— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) November 12, 2021